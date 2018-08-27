Mayor Buddy Dyer takes shorter commute to work thanks to SunRail

ORLANDO, Fla. - Commuters can now catch the SunRail train from Poinciana to downtown Orlando.

On Monday, Mayor Buddy Dyer got to take the train from the new SunRail train station in Poinciana to City Hall in downtown Orlando.

"The trip was great. I got on in Poinciana with about 20 city employees that we either picked up in Poinciana or Kissimmee, Tupperware, Meadow Woods and it was about a 40-minute ride," Dyer said.

Dyer met with riders and learned how they reduced their commute times by utilizing SunRail.

"I talked to one gentleman that gets on at Tupperware and rides to Sanford and calculated he's going to save $4,000 a year in commuting," Dyer said.

The southern expansion opened on July 30 and added 17.2 miles and four additional stations to the existing SunRail system.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.