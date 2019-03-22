McDonald's starts insane dream couch sweepstakes

This is pretty wild: For any McDonald's lover who's ever wished he could store his McFlurry, or any other drink, for that matter, inside a cooler built into the couch -- this is the giveaway for you.

McDonald’s is partnering with La-Z-Boy to give away a couch designed to enhance the at-home TV-viewing experience.

Called the McDelivery Couch, one person will win.

The couch features the following:

Two coolers in the dual center consoles chilled at 33 degrees, designed to keep McFlurrys and other beverages cold.

Built-in phone chargers.

Light-up cup holders.

Seats that are adjustable with the touch of a button and have power backs, leg rests and headrests.

A McDelivery blanket.

To enter the contest for the couch, fans can tweet about their favorite "McDelivery with Uber Eats" item, tagging #McDeliverySweepstakes, @UberEats and @McDonalds.

The contest runs until April 8.

Is this crazy or wonderful? You can be the judge!

Graham Media Group 2019