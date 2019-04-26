McKenzie Milton walks without crutches, UCF shares video of his road to recovery

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF Football shared a video showing the progress of McKenzie Milton's road to recovery.

The caption of the video is "One step at a time."

Milton was on his way to lead the University of Central Florida to a second perfect season when everything changed after one tackle.

“He came quick, it’s part of the game,” Milton said.

The quarterback’s season was done as he was carted off the field with a dislocated right knee in the game against South Florida.

Milton went from almost losing his right leg to hitting the leg press machine six weeks later.

The video of his workout on his Instagram page was viewed more than 126,000 times.

The star quarterback spent weeks in the hospital and would undergo five surgeries.

“There’s been some good days and bad days, things have been looking up for sure,” he said.

Despite the long road to recovery, he said he will play again.

"I feel like God has his hand over me in this healing process and I think I will make a full recovery and be able to play again," Milton said.

Milton said he'll be grateful when he finally takes a snap with the Knights again.

"I'm going to soak it in, just relish in that moment," Milton said.

