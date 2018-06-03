MCSO: Man accused of murdering Ocala woman with phone cord

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Officials from the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Eric Todd Gay of West Virginia was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Authorities have not released the female victim's identity. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident took place on Southeast Foruth Place in Silver Springs.

MCSO deputies say Gay had spent Friday night at the victim's house in a sleeping bag. They said he awoke on Saturday and attempted to steal the woman's prescription fentanyl patches and $200 from her purse. Deputies said when she woke up during the attempted theft, Gay choked her until she was unconscious.

An MCSO media release said Gay believed the woman had died and wrapped her in the sleeping bag he used. When she started to regain consciousness, Gay struck her with a large flashlight and then strangled her with a phone cord, according to the report.

Investigators said Gay then placed the victim's body and items of evidence from her home in the trunk of her own car and drove to his home. They said the woman's roommate was the one who discovered the body after she asked another man to bring the car back.

Deputies said Gay admitted to being addicted to methamphetamine. They said he has been in town for three weeks and has no local ties or employment in the area. He is currently being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

