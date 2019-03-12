Medical examiner rules Melbourne's drowning death accidental

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The death of a 21-year-old man who was reported missing the weekend of Feb. 10 and found in the Indian River Lagoon a few days later has been officially ruled an accidental drowning, according to Brevard County medical examiner's office.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports a toxicology report shows Matthew Robineau's blood alcohol level at the time of his death as .205, over two times the legal limit for driving. He also tested positive for cannabis.

Robineau was last seen in downtown Melbourne with friends before walking along the railroad tracks. His phone and other personal items were found near Kiwanis Park at Geiger Point.

His body was found in the water three days later after three days of searching by police and members of his family and community.

