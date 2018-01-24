Medical examiner to testify in Titusville double-murder trial

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday in the double-murder trial of William "Billy" Woodward.

The Titusville man is accused of killing two of his neighbors and injuring another in a Labor Day attack in 2012.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner is expected to take the stand for the prosecution.

The state is arguing Woodward shot and killed Gary Hembree and Roger Picor and injured Bruce "Tim" Blake in a fit of rage.

However, the defense says Woodward was responding to a legitimate threat from his neighbors.

Woodward's trial is expected to last a few weeks.

