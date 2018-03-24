Mega Millions jackpot rises to $458 million, the fourth-largest ever

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday for the 22nd consecutive time.

And that means the jackpot up for grabs in the next drawing at 11 p.m. Tuesday will be worth an estimated $458 million, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. That will be the fourth-largest jackpot in the 16-year history of Mega Millions multistate lottery game.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were the white balls 4, 8, 23, 53 and 59, plus the gold Mega Ball 17.

While no ticket matched all six numbers, two tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize of $1 million on Friday night — one each in California and Texas.

The jackpot has been rolling over since it was last won on Jan. 5 at $451 million. Shane Missler, 20, of Port Richey, claimed that prize as the trustee of Secret 007 LLC, Florida Today reported. He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment in the amount of $281.87 million.

Since the last jackpot was won, there have been 33 winners of $1 million or more.

The only larger Mega Millions jackpots have been:

$656 million, split on March 30, 2012, by players in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

$648 million, split on Dec. 17, 2013, by players in California and Georgia.

$536 million, won on July 8, 2016, by a player in Indiana.

