Melbourne assisted living facility employee accused in sexual battery of resident

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne Police Department said a 39-year-old woman who is an assisted living facility employee is accused in sexual battery of a resident.

Police said the incident happened Dec. 18, 2018 at the facility on Bulldog Boulevard.

Investigators said the victim told staff he was sexually battered by the suspect.

Authorities said the victim was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center where a sexual assault kit was completed.

On March 25, results from the kit confirmed the victim's claim of sexual battery, according to Melbourne police.

Guetti Belizaire was charged with:

Lewd and lascivious molestation of elderly person

Abuse of an elderly person

The suspect was transported to the Brevard County Jail.

