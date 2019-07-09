Melbourne city leaders set to vote to rename Airport Boulevard

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Hundreds will gather as the Melbourne City Council casts a final vote on a proposed road name change.

Supporters want to change Airport Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Critics said the name change will cost too much.

Airport Boulevard stretches for 1.7 miles between U.S. 192 and Apollo Boulevard.

This leads past Orlando Melbourne International Airport.

The name change has been in the works for 30 years and it has yet to go through.

News 6 will have a crew at the meeting Tuesday night. Follow this page for updates throughout the night.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.