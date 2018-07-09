Melbourne Del's Freez robbery suspect arrested

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man suspected of carrying out a Steak 'N' Shake restaurant robbery in June is being investigated for connections to other two other armed heists, including one at the Del’s Freez ice cream shop last month.

Antonio R. McGhee was arrested late Friday and charged with robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand theft, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

Investigators with the Melbourne and West Melbourne police departments, along with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, worked together to review leads in the robberies.

“Melbourne police arrested (McGhee) for the Del’s Freez robbery, but we were all working together. He was suspected of robbing the Del’s Freez and a 7-Eleven,” said Sgt. Michelle D. Page of the West Melbourne Police Department.

A motive for the robberies was not released.

The first robbery connected to McGhee took place 9:54 p.m., June 21 at Del's Freez, 402 N. Harbor City Blvd. Melbourne police said a man – later identified as McGhee – walked up to the window, placed an order, then pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. Police said the robber then fired a single round, scattering customers. No one was injured.

The second robbery happened about 3:40 a.m. June 30 at the Steak ‘n Shake, 1651 West New Haven Avenue. Police said he walked into the store, sat down and later demanded cash from the employees. No shots were fired in that case.

“He was the only customer at that time. He fled and lost a lot of money,” said Page, adding that officers found much of the cash along the ground.

A third robbery took place at the 7-Eleven on Thursday morning in Suntree. The sheriff's helicopter assisted with the search but no arrests were made at the time.

McGhee was taken into custody and booked on Friday into the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes.

