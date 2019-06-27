Melbourne man accused of impersonating police officer

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne man is accused of impersonating a police officer, according to a Melbourne police report.

Richard Kramer, 60, of Melbourne, was charged with falsely impersonating an officer.

Police said a witness told an officer he spotted Kramer going through red lights on Lake Washington Road.

The witness told police when Kramer drove through red lights, he had blue and red lights flashing.

The police report shows the witness followed Kramer to the Publix parking lot on Lake Washington Road.

Investigators said the witness told police at the parking lot that he asked Kramer if he was an officer.

Authorities said the witness saw Kramer lift his shirt showing a gold badge on his waist.

Police said Kramer was arrested for impersonating an officer and was eventually transported to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.