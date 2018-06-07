Melbourne man accused of molesting 4 girls after birthday party

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Four girls under the age of 16 were molested by a man who had them at his house for a sleepover following a birthday party, police said.

Melbourne police arrested Jesus Lopez, 53, on three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a victim less than 16 years old and three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Police said the parents and grandparents of the girls agreed to let Lopez take them to his home in the 4600 block of West Eau Gallie Boulevard on May 26.

According to police, the girls told investigators that Lopez took them into the bathroom one at a time and molested them.

Police charged Lopez on Friday.

He was being held at the Brevard County Jail in lieu of $105,000 bail.

