Melbourne man arrested after emaciated dog found in backyard

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Investigators discovered a severely emaciated dog that was "totally infested in mange" with blood dripping from its stomach area in a Melbourne backyard, an arrest affidavit shows.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports that Amyr Caldwell, 22, of Melbourne was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony animal cruelty after the dog was found on Carver Street, a few doors north of University Boulevard.

Caldwell was released from the Brevard County Jail Complex on $2,000 bond, and his next court date has not been scheduled.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services and Melbourne police responded to the alleged animal cruelty case involving Ghost, a white mixed-breed dog. His ribs, vertebrae and pelvic bones were easily visible, and he had bleeding open sores and a possible eye infection, the affidavit states.

Ghost lacked water, food and shelter, according to the affidavit. Animal services officers took the canine into custody.

