Melbourne man tries to snap photo of woman undressing at Bealls Outlet, report says

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man is behind bars after Melbourne police say he tried to record a woman undressing at a Bealls Outlet.

Officers say Caleb Hedrick was at the store on east Eau Gallie Boulevard Sunday when he crouched down in front of a dressing room door with his phone. The victim's boyfriend said he saw the 24-year-old try to take photos, according to Hedrick's arrest report.

Authorities say the loss prevention officer for Bealls Outlet followed Hedrick as he left the store and helped inform officers of his whereabouts.

Officers with Indian Harbour Beach Police Department and Melbourne police eventually found Hedrick at a Ross Dress for Less store nearby. Officers say he quickly tried to delete digital images from his phone as the authorities approached him.

Officers say they were able to verify witness testimony with surveillance video from Bealls. According to Hedrick's arrest report, video shows a man who seemed to be Hedrick crouched down near the closed door of the dressing room. The man aims his phone at the doorway and put the phone back into his pocket. Officers say the surveillance footage catches the man quickly leaving the store.

Now Hedrick is being held in the Brevard County Jail on a video voyeurism charge. His bond is set a $2,000.

