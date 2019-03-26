Melbourne nurse saves girl's life while staying at Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. - As hotel guests watched in a state of panic when a young girl was pulled from an Orlando resort pool, a Melbourne nurse said she stayed calm and focused to help save the girl's life.



Nurse Laura Dalton, of Holmes Regional Medical Center, said she was celebrating her wedding anniversary at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort Saturday when a 4-year-old girl nearly drowned.



"The child was lifeless," Dalton said.



Dalton said the girl was blue when she began performing CPR. After about 10 rounds of CPR, the child was resuscitated.



"Your skills just take over," Dalton said.



The lifesaving encounter could not have happened without help from Dalton's family. Two days earlier, Dalton's mother-in-law surprised her with the resort stay as an anniversary gift.

Dalton said she's thought many times since the incident that if she were not there, the girl may have died.



"The whole time I was doing CPR, I just was praying to God so I do feel like it was all in God's hands for that little girl to make it," Dalton said.



It was the first time in her eight years as a nurse she had to perform CPR, Dalton said.



Dalton said the child was likely an international tourist because she did not speak English and she did not get the chance to speak with the girl's parents.



In a gesture of appreciation, the hotel treated Dalton and her family to free meals and the hotel promised her a free stay in the future.



Dalton hopes this story encourages more people to learn CPR and to teach their children how to swim.

