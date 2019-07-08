Melbourne officer injured after responding to report of shoplifter

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Several hours after a suspect shoplifted from a retail store and attacked a police officer, he was taken into custody by Melbourne police Monday afternoon, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Officer began searching for Justin Gentgen, 33, after he struck and injured a Melbourne officer around 10:30 a.m. before fleeing in the area near the Bealls Outlet at 287 E. Eau Gallie Boulevard.

According to police reports, Gentgen was able to attack the officer while being arrested and escaped. K-9 units and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter were deployed in the search for Gentgen until he was eventually able to flee the area on foot.

He was seen later in the afternoon near his Indian Harbour Beach residence before escaping again, police said. He was then seen on Cinnamon Drive in Satellite Beach where he was arrested.

Gentgen has been arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement and retail theft with violence.

Copyright 2019 Florida Today