Melbourne officer suspended amid investigation into remarks made during arrest

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne police officer involved in the arrest of a DUI suspect who led police on a chase through two cities is under investigation for possible comments made to the suspect during his arrest, according to a Melbourne Police Department spokesperson.

An internal investigation was opened after body camera video captured the arrest of Vince White, 30, on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing into the audio of the pursuit video. Police are not saying what was said in the video.

The officer is suspended with pay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

