MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne Police Department has introduced the newest member of its team.

The K-9, Maccus, is a 1½ -year-old shepherd Malinois mix.

Police posted photos of the dog on the team's Facebook Page.

Investigators said they will share more photos of Maccus down the road.





