Melbourne police investigating shooting death of DJ 'Showtime'

MELBOURNE. Fla. - He was one of Brevard County’s most popular DJs, pumping out beat-filled music that packed clubs and put him behind the turntables with famed hip-hop recording artists like Migos and Boosie.

Now Melbourne detectives are working to unravel the circumstances that led to the shooting death of Peter Okoye, or "PJ" as he was known, on a south Melbourne street on Memorial Day. His stage name was DJ Showtime, reported News 6 partner Florida Today.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Mount Carmel Lane, which sits off Lipscomb Street in south Melbourne. Okoye had played a set at PinUps, an adult nightclub in Palm Bay, hours before he was shot.

Police said Okoye, a 32-year-old husband, and father, was found lying in the roadway with gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made.

“He was a great guy. He probably was the best DJ for hip-hop in Central Florida,” said Thomas Owens, a friend and business owner who worked with Okoye for years.

Read the full story on FloridaToday.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.