Melbourne police seek suspect after shooting outside Stone Middle School

Michael Postell, 40, arrested on aggravated assault, use of firearm in a felony, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Photo: MPD)

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police are seeking the suspect in the shooting that took place outside of Stone Middle School on University Boulevard, according to a report from Florida Today.

A warrant has been issued for Michael Postell, 40, on charges of aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police reports indicate Postell was driving a white BMW on University Boulevard the afternoon of March 4 when he pulled in front of a car with two women in it, causing them to stop.

Postell fired multiple shots just outside the middle school within minutes of class letting out that afternoon. Investigators collected several bullet casings from the South Brevard roadway.

He then exited his car and began firing into the other vehicle, aiming at the passenger, police said.

The two women received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds before fleeing the scene as Postell chased them, according to police reports.

Postell then chased the women through Melbourne toward Palm Bay High School, where they were able to escape. The women were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731, or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.