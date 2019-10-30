Melbourne teen escapes from carjacking, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police are searching for a man they said carjacked a teen and fled before officers carried out a traffic stop, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Police responded to the area near Babcock Street and Hibiscus Boulevard after several other motorists called about 5 p.m. Tuesday to report a man was attempting to get into cars.

The unidentified man apparently targeted a blue Chevy sport utility vehicle parked along Hibiscus Boulevard, police reported.

He approached the parked vehicle, forcing his way inside with the 17-year-old driver, police reported.

“He strong-armed his way inside,” said Sgt. Brendon Eder of the Melbourne Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.

The teen — who was not injured — managed to get out of the vehicle as police attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle was located a short distance away.

The suspect had gotten out of the SUV and run from the area, prompting a search by police. No arrests have been made.

