Melbourne woman accused of DUI with children in car

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Melbourne woman is accused of driving under the influence with two children in her car after she attempted to pay for gas with a car key at a Palm Bay gas station, according to police.

A 911 caller reported a woman sitting in her car Sunday around 10:30 p.m. at the BP gas station on Jupiter Boulevard with two children inside the vehicle.

The caller said the woman had tried to pay for gas with a car key and they suspected she was intoxicated, according to the arrest report.

When Palm Bay police arrived, they said they found Wendi Smith, 39, trying to insert a key into the ignition of her car. She told police she was trying to find the key hole and drive away, according to the report.

Officers said they found two children in the backseat and one child was crying and told the officers he thought they were lost.

Smith told police she was coming home from a birthday party and stopped at the gas station to use the bathroom, according to the report.

Officers said Smith lost her balance during a sobriety test and was having trouble keeping her eyes open. According to the arrest report, during a breath test, Smith blew blood alcohol concentrations of .177 and .183., more than twice the legal limit.

Smith is charged with DUI and felony child abuse. Jail records show her bail was set at $2,500.

