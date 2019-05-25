Memorial Day 2019: What's open? What's closed?

Pexels photo

Memorial Day, which honors those who died while in military service, is considered a public holiday in the United States. Therefore, many of the places that people frequent will be closed.

Schools, banks and post offices are among the locations typically not open for business on Memorial Day. However, many stores stay open, and the holiday has even become well-known for the sales that some retailers offer.

This certainly isn’t the case across the board, though.

Costco, for example, closes on all major holidays, including Memorial Day.

But convenience stores and gas stations are typically open, although pharmacies are usually not.

Even if a store is open, it’d be smart to look it up and see if the hours have changed for the holiday, or if there's an exception at the franchise closest to your house.

Here are just some of the stores that made it onto a rather extensive list compiled by USA Today, showing the places that will be open.

7-Eleven

Aldi

Best Buy

Big Lots

Cabela's

CVS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Five Below

H-E-B

Home Depot

Ikea

Kohl's

Kroger

Lowe’s

Macy's

Meijer

Michaels

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Old Navy

PetSmart

Publix

Rite Aid

Sam’s Club

Sears

Target

T.J. Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods Market

USA Today says these restaurants will be open, as well. Again, this isn't the full list, just some of the eateries listed.

Applebee's

Arby's

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Cheesecake Factory

Chick-fil-A

Chili's

Chipotle

Cicis Pizza

Cracker Barrel

Del Taco

Denny's

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Golden Corral

IHOP

Krispy Kreme

Logan’s Roadhouse

McCormick & Schmick's

McDonald's

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Panera Bread

P.F. Chang's

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks

Subway

Taco Bell

Texas Roadhouse

Waffle House

Wendy's

White Castle

Whether you’re looking forward to hitting the stores or going out for a bite, or you’re opposed to the idea of shopping on a national holiday, that’s none of our business. Now you know a sampling of some of the places open for business.

When it comes to other services, it appears courts are closed and trash pickup depends by community.

Happy Memorial Day!

