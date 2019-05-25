Memorial Day 2019: What's open? What's closed?

Memorial Day, which honors those who died while in military service, is considered a public holiday in the United States. Therefore, many of the places that people frequent will be closed.
Schools, banks and post offices are among the locations typically not open for business on Memorial Day. However, many stores stay open, and the holiday has even become well-known for the sales that some retailers offer.
This certainly isn’t the case across the board, though.
Costco, for example, closes on all major holidays, including Memorial Day.
But convenience stores and gas stations are typically open, although pharmacies are usually not.
Even if a store is open, it’d be smart to look it up and see if the hours have changed for the holiday, or if there's an exception at the franchise closest to your house.
Here are just some of the stores that made it onto a rather extensive list compiled by USA Today, showing the places that will be open.
- 7-Eleven
- Aldi
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Cabela's
- CVS
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- H-E-B
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- Kohl's
- Kroger
- Lowe’s
- Macy's
- Meijer
- Michaels
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- PetSmart
- Publix
- Rite Aid
- Sam’s Club
- Sears
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods Market
USA Today says these restaurants will be open, as well. Again, this isn't the full list, just some of the eateries listed.
- Applebee's
- Arby's
- Boston Market
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili's
- Chipotle
- Cicis Pizza
- Cracker Barrel
- Del Taco
- Denny's
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Golden Corral
- IHOP
- Krispy Kreme
- Logan’s Roadhouse
- McCormick & Schmick's
- McDonald's
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panera Bread
- P.F. Chang's
- Red Lobster
- Red Robin
- Sonic Drive-In
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Texas Roadhouse
- Waffle House
- Wendy's
- White Castle
Whether you’re looking forward to hitting the stores or going out for a bite, or you’re opposed to the idea of shopping on a national holiday, that’s none of our business. Now you know a sampling of some of the places open for business.
When it comes to other services, it appears courts are closed and trash pickup depends by community.
Happy Memorial Day!
