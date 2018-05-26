Memorial Day ceremony held to remember fallen soldiers' sacrifices

ORANGE County, Fla. - As the long holiday weekend kicked off, many people spent their Saturday morning remembering why we honor fallen servicemen and women on Memorial Day.

Many people gathered at Cypress Grove Park for a Memorial Day Salute ceremony, including Air Force veteran Dave Potter. He said this event was to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"It just means honoring those who have given their lives for this country, the real heroes," Potter said.

Army veteran Loretta White said it is important to her to remember and honor the men and women who died while serving our country.

"With me being a veteran, it's to honor my brothers and sisters that were lost by serving and it means a lot to me, it really does," White said.

The rain held off for the ceremony that was organized by the Friends of Cypress Grove Park.

The crowd was filled with people of all ages, including veterans and their families. They waved American flags and listened to the VFW Post 2093 Community Band perform patriotic songs.

Many said they were there to remember those who answered America's call to serve, but never came home.

"We protected one another, we had one another's back. They just gave themselves without ever thinking," Potter said.

Those in attendance said the holiday is more than cookouts and a day off from work. Organizers said it is Americans' duty to never forget our fallen soldiers' selflessness.

"It's about remembering what they mean to our country. We don't have our freedom except for them," Randy Sumner, with the Holden Avenue Inter-Neighborhood Council, said.

The day is also about teaching future generations about fallen soldiers' heroic actions and how the freedoms we enjoy everyday are not free.

"I think we just need to remind the younger ones of what was the price for freedom," Potter said.



