Memorial honoring fallen Orange County deputies unveiled

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A new memorial to honor fallen deputies was unveiled at the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

The memorial was brought together by community donations and will sit in front of the building. It has the names of every deputy who has died in the line of duty from 1870 to 2017, 21 people in all.

The families of those deputies attended. One widow, Bridget Pine, cried as she ran her hand across her husband Deputy Jonathan Scott Pine's name.

"It brings you back to the moments it happened," she said.

Pine was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2014.



