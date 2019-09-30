Memorial service announced for Trooper Tracy Vickers

ORLANDO, Fla. - A viewing and memorial service has been announced for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Tracy Vickers, who died on Friday in a crash on State Road 408 in Orlando, according to authorities.

There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 5-8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Orlando.

A memorial service will happen on Thursday, Oct 3 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Orlando. Immediately following the memorial service, there will be a procession to the Woodlawn Memorial Park.

"The entire FLHSMV family and his FHP brothers and sisters are heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Trooper Tracy Vickers. Trooper Vickers was a leader within the patrol and his troop," FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes said. "Please keep his family in your prayers."

