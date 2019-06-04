Memorial set for Volusia County deputy killed in crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Volusia County sheriff's deputy who was killed in a crash will be remembered at a service later this week.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held Thursday morning for Senior Deputy Frank Scofield.

Officials said Scofield, 58, was killed Saturday when a driver ran a stop sign and hit him while he was off duty and riding his bike along Tomoka Farms Road near Pioneer Trail in Volusia County.

Scofield had been with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office since 1995 and served mostly in the marine unit.

Investigators said the driver who hit him is facing charges.

Thursday's ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Daytona Beach.

