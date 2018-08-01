Menus released for Epcot International Food & Wine Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. - Calling all foodies. The menu for the yearly Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is out.

Pick a date between August 30 and November 12 to eat your way around the world.

Feast on menu items that mirror the cuisine of countries including Africa, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Spain and Thailand.

Some stand out dishes include:

Red Hot Spicy Thai Curry Beef with Steamed Rice;

Charcuterie in a Cone with imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses and Olives with an Herb Vinaigrette;

Short Rib Tostada: Corn Tortilla topped with Short Ribs, Black Beans, Salsa Verde and Spring Onion;

Beef Nigiri topped with Shrimp Sauce and Diced Pickled Jalapeños;

Fritto Misto: Crispy Shrimp, Zucchini and Sweet Potatoes with a Spicy Sauce;

Bougatsa: Warm Phyllo Dough Strudel with Sweet Vanilla Custard, Lemon Honey Syrup and Cinnamon;

Crème Brûlée à la Confiture de Framboises: Crème Brûlée with House-made Raspberry Jam;

Liquid Nitro Chocolate-Almond Truffle with Warm Whiskey-Caramel

Each marketplace has drink pairings to go along with the featured food.

Epcot admission is required, and marketplaces are open daily during regular park hours.

For more details, click here.

