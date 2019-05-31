Mermaids back at Sea Life Orlando Aquarium in June

Do you want to meet someone from under the sea? Sea Life Aquarium is providing a chance to meet the world-famous Mermaids of Weeki Wachee Springs Park from today until June 23 each Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The mermaids will swim and perform in Orlando's only indoor aquarium on International Drive.

Mermaid dive times:

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

12:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

2:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

3:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

5:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Meet and greets will take place each day from noon until 6 p.m.

Younger guests can also transform into a mermaid with a VIP makeover including face painting, mermaid goodies, their own tail and free photo with a mermaid.

Meet and greets with the mermaids are included with the price of admission. You can buy tickets here at the Visit Sea Life website.



