Merritt Island bridge damaged during Hurricane Irma to remain closed into 2019

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A Merritt Island bridge next to the Beachline will remain closed into 2019 as county officials attempt to secure $3 million to cover the repairs sustained during Hurricane Irma last year.

The Sykes Creek Bridge at Sea Ray Drive has been closed to traffic since September of last year after Hurricane Irma caused severe erosion and scouring around the bridge pilings, which could cause the structure to collapse. There is also a risk to a water main used by the city of Cocoa to provide water to the barrier islands.

After the hurricane, Brevard County Commission approved an emergency resolution to allow the Army Corps of Engineers to make temporary repairs of the bridge to stabilize the critical water and sewer mains. The $1.3 million in repairs were completed in June to stabilized the water main, but the bridge cannot be used for traffic.

The county is applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement for permanent repairs, which has delayed the plans for the project, according to the Board of County Commissioners. The county will likely begin accepting contract proposals for the repairs in the next few months.

The bridge repairs could be complete sometime in 2019. In the meantime, those who need access to areas on either side of the bridge can use the Beachline and enter at Courtney Parkway onto Sea Ray Drive or North Banana River Drive.

