Merritt Island 'madam' hired prostitutes to front operating weight loss business, deputies say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Brevard sheriff's deputies said Thursday a body wraps for weight loss business operated as a front for prostitution.

Deputies identified 32-year-old Niki Floyd as the "madam" of the prostitutes who worked at her store.

One of the places of business operated out of second floor of a shopping center on Highway 520, while the other currently vacant address was on North Banana River Drive, according to authorities.

Deputies said after a customer was through with their appointment, they were then told that if they paid more, they could have sex and Floyd would take some of the money.

Thursday, the mother faced a judge on seven counts of deriving support from proceeds of prostitution.

Judge Kelly Ingram said some of the women working for Floyd overdosed on heroin.

"There's recorded telephone calls for you from the jail indicating about your drug dealing," Ingram said. "I do believe that there is a danger to society."

Floyd's attorney said his client is innocent following her initial appearance before the judge.

Ingram declined to grant Floyd a bond.

Defense attorney Ken Weaver was also frustrated leaving court because the 49-page charging affidavit outlining the allegations was not available Thursday afternoon for the public.

So while the judge read it, he had not by the time he represented Floyd in court.

"It's hard to argue probable cause when I don't have the affidavit in support of the warrant," Weaver told Ingram.

"I'm going to decline your request to modify the bonds and I'm going to keep them set," the judge replied.

Next, Floyd's defense attorney will try to schedule a bond hearing.



