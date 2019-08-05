Meterless parking spots come to downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wave goodbye to pesky parking meters. Drivers may soon find some parking relief with Orlando's new meterless parking program.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer along with transportation officials put up new signage announcing the pilot program Monday.

He said these new meterless options will massage parking pains near the UCF and Valencia Downtown campuses, the new area dubbed Creative Village.

Creative Village is expected to open by the beginning of the fall semester, August 26. With about 8,000 new students, faculty and staff flooding to the downtown area, the City of Orlando has added 200 on-street meterless paid parking spaces.

"We want to use the most advanced technology that we can," Dyer said. "You can get an app and put two to three hours on the app. The app will tell you and notify you 'Hey you're time is running out,' if you need to add 15 minutes before somebody gets there with enforcement."

These spaces will allow users to pay for their parking via the free ParkMobile app. Users can also find parking and renew time from the smartphone app.

The mayor said this new innovative effort will also improve the City Beautiful's appearance.

"Parking meters are not the most aesthetically pleasing thing to have in your downtown when you're trying to create a walkable downtown," he said. "If we can have the ability to pay for parking without having the meters that's a win-win for everybody."

If the pilot program proves successful over the one-year study phase, city leaders will consider implementing it throughout the downtown area.

