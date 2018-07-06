Florida mom records teacher allegedly calling 5-year-old son 'loser'

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade mother has hired attorneys after secretly recording her 5-year-old son’s teacher allegedly calling him a “loser," reports WPLG Local 10 news.

Kandy Escotto noticed her son, Aaron, was having problems in his kindergarten class at Banyan Elementary School in Westchester. His grades were poor and he was reluctant to go to school.

Concerned that her son was being bullied in the classroom, Escotto placed a recording device in his backpack before sending him to school. Escotto claims that her son’s teacher, Rosalba G. Suarez, can be heard on the recordings belittling and embarrassing the boy, calling him a “loser."

The voice Escotto claims belongs to Suarez can be heard on the recording saying, "Aaron, y tu is a losers."

The teacher allegedly called the boy out in front of his classmates for falling behind and talked about his mother.

"You still don't know how to write," she says on the recording. "I don't know what to say to your mom. She is driving me crazy. Why is she driving me crazy?"

The woman goes on to shame the boy for not knowing how to correctly bubble in a test and says she “feels sorry” for his mother.

Escotto told WPLG she went to the principal’s office at least five times. She said the office recommended she remove Aaron from the class.

Escotto’s attorneys called the incident an "intentional infliction of emotional distress" and said their client wants the teacher removed from the school.

Although it is illegal to record someone without their consent in Florida, one of Escotto's attorneys said the teacher has no right to privacy in a public school classroom.

"In a public school classroom, with other children and people entering and exiting, there is no expectation of privacy," the attorney said. "It's not illegal in this situation."

Escotto said her son is excelling in school since being switched to another class.

As of now, Suarez has not been penalized or removed from Banyan Elementary School.

