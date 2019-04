The Miami Dolphins drafted Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Wilkins had 5.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss at Clemson last year.

The Dolphins finished the season at 7-9 last year and finished second in the AFC East.

The team only won one game on the road last season.

In the 2018 NFL Draft, Miami selected safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.



