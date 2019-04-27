News

Miami Dolphins trade for QB Josh Rosen

Rosen played one year with the Arizona Cardinals

By AP Author
Associated Press

Josh Rosen, supplanted by Kyler Murray as the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback of the future after only one season, has been traded to the Miami Dolphins in a deal that also involved two draft picks.

The Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick Thursday to draft Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma.

More News Headlines

For Rosen they acquired from Miami a second-round choice this year -- No. 62 overall -- and a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Arizona used the 10th overall pick on Rosen last year, and the former UCLA star had a rocky rookie season. He finished 33rd in the 32-team NFL in passing rating, throwing for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, and the Cardinals finished last in points and yards while going 3-13.
 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.