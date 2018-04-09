Miami police issue Amber Alert for 10-month-old boy

MIAMI, Fla. - South Florida authorities issued an Amber Alert Monday afternoon for a 10-month-old boy from Miami.

Noah Florvil was last seen Sunday in the 6600th block of NW 12th Avenue.

Police described Noah as black, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pants. He is about 2 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds, according to the release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Noah may be in the company of a Hispanic female who goes by the name "Bella." Police said she has blonde hair with a green highlight in the front and was last seen wearing a purple and pink bra, purple jacket and black tights with a green, yellow and red flower.

Anyone with information about Noah or the person of interest is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons line at 1-888-FL Missing (356-4774).

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

