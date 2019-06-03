Michaels offers free craft projects for kids all week

Calling all craft-loving parents and kids: Michaels is offering free kid craft projects all week long.
Starting Sunday, June 2, and running through Friday, June 7, kids can make a new craft inspired by backyard discoveries for free and take it home
All of the supplies are included free.
The first 100 attendees per store will get a $5 coupon to use while in the store.
The daily schedule includes:
- Sunday, June 2, 2 to 4 p.m.: Toad house
- Monday, June 3, 4 to 6 p.m.: Sparkling dragonflies
- Tuesday, June 4, 4 to 6 p.m.: Woven turtle
- Wednesday, June 5, 4 to 6 p.m.: Butterfly puppet garden
- Thursday, June 6, 4 to 6 p.m.: Bug-catcher jar
- Friday, June 7, 4 to 6 p.m.: Painted rock bugs
Click here to sign up as space is running out.
