Michaels offers free craft projects for kids all week

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Calling all craft-loving parents and kids: Michaels is offering free kid craft projects all week long.

Starting Sunday, June 2, and running through Friday, June 7, kids can make a new craft inspired by backyard discoveries for free and take it home

All of the supplies are included free.

The first 100 attendees per store will get a $5 coupon to use while in the store.

The daily schedule includes:

Sunday, June 2, 2 to 4 p.m.: Toad house

Monday, June 3, 4 to 6 p.m.: Sparkling dragonflies

Tuesday, June 4, 4 to 6 p.m.: Woven turtle

Wednesday, June 5, 4 to 6 p.m.: Butterfly puppet garden

Thursday, June 6, 4 to 6 p.m.: Bug-catcher jar

Friday, June 7, 4 to 6 p.m.: Painted rock bugs

Click here to sign up as space is running out.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.