Michaels offers free craft projects for kids all week

All supplies included

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
Calling all craft-loving parents and kids: Michaels is offering free kid craft projects all week long. 

Starting Sunday, June 2, and running through Friday, June 7, kids can make a new craft inspired by backyard discoveries for free and take it home

All of the supplies are included free. 

The first 100 attendees per store will get a $5 coupon to use while in the store. 

The daily schedule includes: 

  • Sunday, June 2, 2 to 4 p.m.: Toad house
  • Monday, June 3, 4 to 6 p.m.: Sparkling dragonflies
  • Tuesday, June 4, 4 to 6 p.m.: Woven turtle
  • Wednesday, June 5, 4 to 6 p.m.: Butterfly puppet garden
  • Thursday, June 6, 4 to 6 p.m.: Bug-catcher jar
  • Friday, June 7, 4 to 6 p.m.: Painted rock bugs

Click here to sign up as space is running out.
 

