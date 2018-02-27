Michigan Street I-4 on-ramp in Orlando to close for 1 year

ORLANDO, Fla. - A busy on-ramp near downtown Orlando will soon shut down for one year.

Officials from the Florida Department of Transportation say the on-ramp to Interstate 4 at Michigan Street will close Thursday night for improvements as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project.

While the on-ramp is closed, drivers will take Orange Blossom Trail north to Kaley Avenue, head east on Kaley Avenue and enter I-4 at the Kaley Avenue on-ramp.

FDOT spokesman Dave Parks said the spot can be troublesome because it breaks the flow of traffic as many enter and exit just one stop up at Kaley Avenue. He said that will be fixed when construction is finished.

The shutdown is also part of a larger Michigan Street-Kaley Avenue interchange redesign. It'll have an interchange that braids and crosses with ramps, frontage roads and a Texas U-turn, and I-4 will ultimately be widened.

The on-ramp will open up in one year. The entire project is expected to be finished in 2021.

More information about the closure, including a detour map, is available here.

