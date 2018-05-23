Middle school janitor accused of making threats toward school, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Gilberto Colón-Vega, a janitor at Parkway Middle School made threats and said he was going to bring a weapon to school.

According to an OCSO arrest report, Colón-Vega was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of a false report concerning the use of a firearm or bomb.

Deputies said a teacher had a conversation with Colón-Vega about recent issues with his job performance. Deputies said Colón-Vega had previously told this teacher was was distraught because his nephew in Puerto Rico had just committed a murder-suicide.

Authorities said Colón-Vega told the teacher was going to bring a weapon to a job performance meeting he had with his supervisor. They said the teacher said she thought Colón-Vega was kidding at first, but after he repeatedly made threatening comments, she was concerned enough to call law enforcement.

Officials said they confiscated a 9mm gun from Colón-Vega's residence.

Officials from OCSO released a statement about the arrest.

"All threats to our schools are taken very serious and are investigated thoroughly," the statement said. "Persons responsible for such threats will be held accountable."

