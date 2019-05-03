10 fantastic deals available during Military Appreciation Month

While we should celebrate and support members of our country's military always, the month of May is officially Military Appreciation Month, and that means some retail stores, restaurants and even airlines are offering some great discounts to the men and women who serve our country.

Some of these discounts are specific to the month of May, but most of the discounts below are available year-round.

Delta Airlines: Delta offers special rates for active military members. Check out the company's website for more information.

Home Depot: All military veterans can get an in-store 10% discount on Memorial Day. In addition, military members can get a 10% discount year-round at participating U.S. stores.

Lowe's: Like Home Depot, all military veterans can get an in-store 10% discount on Memorial Day. They also offer year-round 10% discounts to military members.

Sherwin-Williams: During the month of May, members of the military and veterans can get a 15% discount on paint, stains and supplies. Spouses of military members can also get in on this deal.

Carhartt: The outdoor apparel company offers a 10% discount to all members of the military, year-round.

Kohl's: The popular store offers 15% in-store discounts to active and retired members of the military, as well as their families.

Chick-fil-A: Many Chick-fil-A restaurants offer a 10% discount to all military members. Make sure to check in with your nearest restaurant, but there's a chance the deal will be on.

CVS: The popular pharmacy offers a year-round 20% discount if you shop online. If you have a Veterans Advantage card, you can also get free shipping with the order.

Bass Pro Shops: Need some outdoor gear? The store offers a year-round 5% discount to all members of the military.

Callaway Golf: For those who like to hit up the golf course, Callaway Golf offers a year-round 15% discount to all members of the military.

