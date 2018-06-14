Millionaire twice convicted of killing wife to be sentenced

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Bob Ward, a millionaire convicted twice of killing his wife, will learn how much time he will serve in prison for a manslaughter conviction.

Diane Ward died of a single gunshot wound to the head in the 2009 shooting inside their mansion. Bob Ward said repeatedly during a 911 call that he had shot his wife.

Ward was convicted of manslaughter during a February retrial.

Ward was scheduled to be sentenced in May, but the sentencing was delayed. He faces 10 to 30 years in prison.

In 2011, Ward was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison. An appeals court reversed the conviction last year, saying Ward's attorney did not properly object to evidence regarding his right to remain silent.

Ward served six years before the conviction was overturned.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 3 p.m. Thursday. ClickOrlando.com will stream the court hearing in the video player at the top of this story.

