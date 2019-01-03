Minneola man reported missing in November found dead

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man reported missing from a Minneola nursing home in November was found dead Wednesday off Highway 27, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Caregivers reported Mark James Goudreau, 64, missing from Leisure Manor the morning of Nov. 30. A missing person's report said Goudreau suffered from Alzheimer's disease and likely left the facility on foot.

The Sheriff's Office deployed deputies, K-9s and aviation units to search for Goudreau without success.

In the days after the 64-year-old was reported missing "Lake County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team members as well as volunteer members from a local church searched the area. Mr. Goudreau was then entered as missing in the state and nationwide data base," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to an area near U.S. Highway 27 and Minneola Drive where Goudreau was found dead in an abandon freight on a dirt path.

"It appears as though the deceased died of natural causes," officials said in a news release.

