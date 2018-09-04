Body of missing Florida toddler found in wooded area, authorities say

LARGO, Fla. - The body of a missing 2-year-old boy has been found, according to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said Tuesday evening that the Amber Alert for Jordan Belliveau had been canceled after the boy's body was found in a wooded area.

Details about where Jordan's body was found were not immediately available. Authorities said more information will be released at a later time.

The Amber Alert was issued over the weekend after the Jordan's mother said she hadn't seen since she was knocked unconscious after accepting a ride from a man while she was walking with the boy.

The boy's mother told authorities she and her son were walking on East Bay Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when the man who gave the name of Antwan in a Toyota Camry offered them a ride.

An altercation took place once they were inside the vehicle, and the boy's mother was knocked unconscious. When she woke up around 1:30 a.m. in a wooded area of Largo Central Park, Jordan was nowhere to be found, officials said.

Since his disappearance, authorities had been searching for Jordan and asking residents to check any places near their homes where young children might go to hide.

Authorities announced that Jordan's body had been located shortly after they said they had made a "big break" in the case.

It's unclear whether anyone is facing charges in connection with his death.

