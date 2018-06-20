Missing 3-week-old Florida boy found safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 3-week-old Florida boy who had been reported missing has been found safe in Gainesville, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for Jayce Jenkins on Tuesday. On Wednesday, authorities announced that the boy had been found.

Jayce had last been seen on Sunday in the 4300 block of SW 13th Street in Gainesville. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement noted that Jayce could have been in the company of 37-year-old Alison Jenkins.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about the circumstances surrounding the infant's disappearance or how he was located.

