Missing bling: Tourist loses wedding ring in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A tourist lost her wedding ring while visiting Florida and now, deputies are hoping residents will say "I do" to helping the woman get it back.

Volusia County deputies tweeted Wednesday that a woman who was visiting DeBary from Georgia lost her bling during a recent trip.

Pictures show a silver ring with a princess cut diamond from Harry Ritchie's.

Anyone who sees the ring is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-668-3830 so deputies can reunite it with the owner.

