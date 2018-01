TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A missing child alert that was issued for a Titusville teenager has been canceled, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Jacob Mayo, 16, who identifies as female and regularly uses the name Jackie, was believed to be in the Tampa area when the alert was issued, but it's unclear where she was found.

The FDLE said she was found safe, but it did not immediately release any further details.

