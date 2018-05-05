Missing child alert issued for 1-year-old Cocoa boy

COCOA, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Cocoa boy who has been missing for a week, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said Thor Killgren was last seen on April 28 in the 1600 block of Vagabond Street in Cocoa. He might be in the company of 35-year-old Rosiemie Porter, a news release said. It's unclear what the relationship is between the two.

Killgren is 2 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 23 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Porter is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Killgren or Porter is asked to call the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620 or 911.

