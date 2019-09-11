Missing child alert issued for 11-month-old Florida girl

TAMPA, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for an 11-month-old girl who was last seen Tuesday in Tampa, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said Philyonnie Williams-Jones was last seen in the 8000 block of Shady Wood Drive in Tampa and she might be in the company of Marcedes Jones, 37.

The two could be traveling in a 2005 white Ford Taurus with damage to its driver's side headlight. The vehicle has a Florida license plate bearing tag number 7371XN, a news release said.

Williams-Jones has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about the pair's whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.