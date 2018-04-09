Missing child alert issued for 12-year-old Lake County girl

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Lake County girl who might be with a female in a teal-colored van.

Joscelyn Delong was last seen Monday in the 1400 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Mount Dora wearing dark blue skinny jeans, a lime green long-sleeved shirt, and black and white Converse shoes, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said Delong might be in the company of a female with long dark hair and they might be traveling in a teal-colored van.

The FDLE did not provide any additional information on the female's age or if there's any relationship between her and the missing girl.

Delong is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130 or 911.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.