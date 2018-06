ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old Orlando girl who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe, officials said.

The alert was issued after Sarah Evans, who has been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, was last seen in the area of Windmill Grove Circle getting into into a black 2011 Lexus SUV.

Authorities did not immediately release details surrounding Sarah's disappearance but said she was located in good health.

